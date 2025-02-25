Three D Lounge: 2025-02-25

  1. Booker T And The MGs – Hip Hug Her
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Oscar Peterson Trio – C-Jam Blues
  4. Charlie Byrd – Play Fiddle Play
  5. Tony Mottola – Am I Blue
  6. Larry Adler / Courtney Pine – Summertime
  7. The Coasters – Love Potion No 9
  8. Stuff Smith – Blue Violin
  9. Nina Simone – Nobody;s fault But Mine
  10. Ray Bryant – No Two
  11. Vince Jones – Luncheon With The Premier
  12. Dizzy Gillespie – For The Gypsies
  13. Kenny Salmon – Serenade In Blue
  14. Buddy Merrill – Caravan
  15. Herb Ellis / Ray Brown – Inka Dinka Doo
  16. Nat King Cole – Stop The Red Light/s On
  17. david Rose – the Stripper
  18. Paula Standing – Here All Night
