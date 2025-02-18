Three D Lounge: 2025-02-18

February 18, 2025

  1. Erroll Garner – Gemini
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Charlie Byrd – Showboatshuffle
  4. John Coltrane / Kenny Burrell – I Never Knew
  5. Grover Washington Jnr – Just The Two Of Us
  6. David Rose – Banned In Boston
  7. Astrud Gilberto – Corcavado
  8. Erroll Garner – when a gypsy makes his violin cry
  9. Charlie Byrd – Stompin’ At The Savoy
  10. Buddy Merrill – Poinciana
  11. Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn To Freedom
  12. Ray Bryant – Shake A Lady
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. Grace Knight – Your Cheating Heart
