Three D Lounge: 2025-02-18
Written by Playlist Robot on February 18, 2025
- Erroll Garner – Gemini
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Charlie Byrd – Showboatshuffle
- John Coltrane / Kenny Burrell – I Never Knew
- Grover Washington Jnr – Just The Two Of Us
- David Rose – Banned In Boston
- Astrud Gilberto – Corcavado
- Erroll Garner – when a gypsy makes his violin cry
- Charlie Byrd – Stompin’ At The Savoy
- Buddy Merrill – Poinciana
- Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn To Freedom
- Ray Bryant – Shake A Lady
- Grace Knight – Your Cheating Heart