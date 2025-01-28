Three D Lounge: 2025-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2025

  1. Ramsey Lewis – Wade In The Water
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Cal Tjader – Speak Low
  4. Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
  5. Grant Green – Idle Moments
  6. Martin Denny – A Taste Of Honey
  7. James Morrisin / Emma Pask – Cabin In The Corner
  8. Lionel Hampton – Whizzing The Wizz
  9. James Morrison – what a friend we have in jesus
  10. Everly Brothers – Wake Up Little Susie
  11. David Rose – the Stripper
  12. Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-01-28

Previous post

The RaT: 2025-01-28

Current track

Title

Artist