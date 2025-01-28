Three D Lounge: 2025-01-28
Written by Playlist Robot on January 28, 2025
- Ramsey Lewis – Wade In The Water
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Cal Tjader – Speak Low
- Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
- Grant Green – Idle Moments
- Martin Denny – A Taste Of Honey
- James Morrisin / Emma Pask – Cabin In The Corner
- Lionel Hampton – Whizzing The Wizz
- James Morrison – what a friend we have in jesus
- Everly Brothers – Wake Up Little Susie
- Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront