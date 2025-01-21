Three D Lounge: 2025-01-21

Written by on January 21, 2025

  1. Tony Mottola – Sunny
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Stanley Turrentine – Sugar
  4. Etta James – Dont Cry Baby
  5. Cal Tjader – Good Vibes
  6. Charlie Byrd – House Of The Rising Sun
  7. Don Morrison’s raging Thirst – Dreams
  8. Ingfried Hoffman – James Only Live Twice
  9. Cannonball Adderley – Dat Dere
  10. Crosby Stills Nash and Young – Woodstock
  11. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Its Only A Paper Moon
  12. Paula Standing – Doin’ Fine
  14. Sam Keavers Trio – Looze Blooze
