Three D Lounge: 2025-01-21
Written by Playlist Robot on January 21, 2025
- Tony Mottola – Sunny
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Stanley Turrentine – Sugar
- Etta James – Dont Cry Baby
- Cal Tjader – Good Vibes
- Charlie Byrd – House Of The Rising Sun
- Don Morrison’s raging Thirst – Dreams
- Ingfried Hoffman – James Only Live Twice
- Cannonball Adderley – Dat Dere
- Crosby Stills Nash and Young – Woodstock
- Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Its Only A Paper Moon
- Paula Standing – Doin’ Fine
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Sam Keavers Trio – Looze Blooze