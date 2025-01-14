Three D Lounge: 2025-01-14
Written by Playlist Robot on January 14, 2025
- Kenny Salmon – Serenata
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Chet Atkins – I’ll Follow The Sun
- Ingfried Hoffman – James Only nLives Twice
- Andy and Marta – Turning Me Upside Down
- Andy and Marta – Shazam Kabam
- Nat King Cole – Frim Fram Sauce
- Count Basie – 9;20 Special
- Andy and Marta – Moon River
- Andy and Marta – Woo Woo Choo Choo
- Good Questions – Wintersong
- Cannonball Adderley – Them Dirty Blues
- Sergio Mendez – Vai De Vez