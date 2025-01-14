Three D Lounge: 2025-01-14

  1. Kenny Salmon – Serenata
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Chet Atkins – I’ll Follow The Sun
  4. Ingfried Hoffman – James Only nLives Twice
  5. Andy and Marta – Turning Me Upside Down
  6. Andy and Marta – Shazam Kabam
  7. Nat King Cole – Frim Fram Sauce
  8. Count Basie – 9;20 Special
  9. Andy and Marta – Moon River
  10. Andy and Marta – Woo Woo Choo Choo
  11. Good Questions – Wintersong
  12. Cannonball Adderley – Them Dirty Blues
  13. David Roase – the Stripper
  14. Sergio Mendez – Vai De Vez
