Three D Lounge: 2025-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2025

  1. Nina Simone – Mood Indigo
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Horace Silver – Song For My Father
  4. John Scofield – Sticks and Stones
  5. Mel Torme – 42nd St
  6. Brother Jack McDuff – Hot Barbeque
  7. The Good Questions – The Blue Room
  8. Brubeck / Smith – Baggin’ The Dragon
  9. Charles Mingus – Pussycat Dues
  10. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
  11. Chet Atkins – Ive Been Working On The Guitar
  12. Les Paul – Caravan
  13. Tony Rice / David Grisman – I Am A Pilgrim
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Kenny Salmon – On My Island
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-07

Current track

Title

Artist