Three D Lounge: 2025-01-07
Written by Playlist Robot on January 7, 2025
- Nina Simone – Mood Indigo
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Horace Silver – Song For My Father
- John Scofield – Sticks and Stones
- Mel Torme – 42nd St
- Brother Jack McDuff – Hot Barbeque
- The Good Questions – The Blue Room
- Brubeck / Smith – Baggin’ The Dragon
- Charles Mingus – Pussycat Dues
- Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
- Chet Atkins – Ive Been Working On The Guitar
- Les Paul – Caravan
- Tony Rice / David Grisman – I Am A Pilgrim
- Kenny Salmon – On My Island