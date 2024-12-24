Three D Lounge: 2024-12-24
Written by Playlist Robot on December 24, 2024
- nat King Cole – Route 66
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Walter Wanderley – Cry Out Your Sadness
- Stanley Turrentine – Walkin’
- Chet Atkins – Sunrise
- George Benson – My Latin Brother
- Charlie Byrd – Superstar
- Booker T and the MGs – Deadwood Dick
- Duke Ellington – Cordon Bleu
- Catherine Lambert – Scarborough Fair
- John Coltrane / Kenny Burrell – I Never Knew
- Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls
- George Zamfir – Verte Colline