Three D Lounge: 2024-12-24

December 24, 2024

  1. nat King Cole – Route 66
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Walter Wanderley – Cry Out Your Sadness
  4. Stanley Turrentine – Walkin’
  5. Chet Atkins – Sunrise
  6. George Benson – My Latin Brother
  7. Charlie Byrd – Superstar
  8. Booker T and the MGs – Deadwood Dick
  9. Duke Ellington – Cordon Bleu
  10. Catherine Lambert – Scarborough Fair
  11. John Coltrane / Kenny Burrell – I Never Knew
  12. Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls
  14. George Zamfir – Verte Colline
