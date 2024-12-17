Three D Lounge: 2024-12-17

Written by on December 17, 2024

  1. Les Paul – Golden Earring
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
  4. Charlie Byrd – Superstar
  5. Chet Atkins / Les Paul – Deed I Do
  6. Bakelite Radio – Thoughts About Roxanne
  7. Mongo Santamaria – Watermelon Man
  8. Chet Atkins – A Mouse In The House
  9. The Good Questions – Since I Met You
  10. Ben Webster – Danny Boy
  11. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  12. Herb Ellis / Ray Brown – Edison Lights
  13. Tony Mottola – Lush And Lovely
  14. Chet Atkins – Jungle Dream
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – More Than You Know
