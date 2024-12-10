Three D Lounge: 2024-12-10

December 10, 2024

  1. Charlie Byrd – For All We Know
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Herb Ellis / Ray Brown – Soft Shoe
  4. Etta James – Dont Cry Baby
  5. Jean Luc Ponty – passenger Of The Dark
  6. Baden Powell – The Shadow Of Your Smile
  7. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Samba De Orpheus
  8. nat King Cole – Whatt’ll I Do
  9. Charles Mingus – oh lord dont let them drop that atomic bomb on me
  10. Dizzy Gillespie – long long Summer
  11. Barney Kessel – Its Only A Paper Moon
  12. The Good Questions – The Blue Room
  13. Chet Atkins – Jungle Dream
  14. Les Paul / Mary Ford – Dont Cry Baby
  15. tony Mottola – yesterday
  16. david Rose – the Stripper
  17. mose Allison – The Seventh Son
