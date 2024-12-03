Three D Lounge: 2024-12-03

  1. Barry Crocker – Ma Cherie Amour
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Chet Atkins – Temptation
  4. roland Kirk – Blue Rol
  5. Mose Allison – dont get around much anymore
  6. Wes Mongomery – West Coast Blues
  7. Diana Krall – Stop This World
  8. Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
  9. James Taylor Quartet – Blow Up
  10. Chet Atkins – Jungle Dream
  11. Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
  12. Stuff Smith – Nice and Warm
  13. Chet Atkins – Banana Boat Song
  14. Roland Kirk – You Did It You Did It
  15. Art Van Damme – My Little Boat
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Mose Allison – Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand
