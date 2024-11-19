Three D Lounge: 2024-11-19

  1. Les Baxter – I Dig
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Henri Rene and Orchestra – Sleepwalk
  4. cannonball Adderley – Dancing In The Dark
  5. The Coasters – Love Potion no 9
  6. richard Galliano – plus Fort Que Nous
  7. ferrante And Teicher – Barbarella
  8. Plas Johnson – The big Twist
  9. james Clarke – Blow Up A GoGo
  10. Howard Roberts – triste
  11. Jackie Gleason – Tenderley
  12. Erroll Garner – It Aint Neccesarily So
  13. Count Basie – From Russia With Love
  14. Wes Montgomery – West Coast Blues
  15. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – My Boss Is An Idiot
  16. saffire The Uppitty Blues Women – there’s lightning in these thunder thighs
  17. Art Van Damme – Dont Be That Way
  18. David Rose – the Stripper
  19. Richard Galliano – Luz Negra
