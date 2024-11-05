Three D Lounge: 2024-11-05

Written by on November 5, 2024

  1. Milt Buckner – Deep Purple
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Quincy Jones – Desafinado
  4. Mel Torme – Route 66
  5. Les McCaan – The Shout
  6. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Acapulco At Night
  7. Erroll Garner – Frenesi
  8. Wes Montgomery – Caadian Sunset
  9. George Benson – On Broadway
  10. Pepe Jaramillo – La Cucaracha
  11. Sir Paul McCartney – Junk
  12. Stan Getz / Cal Tjader – My Buddy
  13. The Hep Hounds – I Get It For Free
  14. Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
  15. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Pepe Jaramillo – Meditation
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-11-05

Current track

Title

Artist