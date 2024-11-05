Three D Lounge: 2024-11-05

- Milt Buckner – Deep Purple
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Quincy Jones – Desafinado
- Mel Torme – Route 66
- Les McCaan – The Shout
- Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Acapulco At Night
- Erroll Garner – Frenesi
- Wes Montgomery – Caadian Sunset
- George Benson – On Broadway
- Pepe Jaramillo – La Cucaracha
- Sir Paul McCartney – Junk
- Stan Getz / Cal Tjader – My Buddy
- The Hep Hounds – I Get It For Free
- Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
- Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
- Pepe Jaramillo – Meditation
