Three D Lounge: 2024-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2024

  1. Pepe Jaramillo – Exotica
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Duke Ellington – Comme Ci Comme Ca
  4. Herbie hancock – Thieves In The Temple
  5. bert Kaempfert – Stardust
  6. Tony Mottola – Sunny
  7. Herbie Hancock – Hot And Heavy
  8. Kym Purling Trio – Moten Swing
  9. Charles Mingus – Theme For Lester Young
  10. Django Reinhardt – Swing 42
  11. Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
  12. Tony Mottola – I Cover The Waterfront
  13. Jules Ruben – The Beethoven Rhumba
  14. Jackie Paris – Cherry
  15. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Its Only A Paper Moon
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – B. A. Blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-10-22

Current track

Title

Artist