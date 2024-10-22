Three D Lounge: 2024-10-22

- Pepe Jaramillo – Exotica
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Duke Ellington – Comme Ci Comme Ca
- Herbie hancock – Thieves In The Temple
- bert Kaempfert – Stardust
- Tony Mottola – Sunny
- Herbie Hancock – Hot And Heavy
- Kym Purling Trio – Moten Swing
- Charles Mingus – Theme For Lester Young
- Django Reinhardt – Swing 42
- Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
- Tony Mottola – I Cover The Waterfront
- Jules Ruben – The Beethoven Rhumba
- Jackie Paris – Cherry
- Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Its Only A Paper Moon
- Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – B. A. Blues
