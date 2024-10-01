Three D Lounge: 2024-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2024

  1. Sergio Mendez – So Whats New
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Pepe Jaramillo – La Cucaracha
  4. Stuff Smith – Nice and Warm
  5. Beverley Sands / Larry Golder – I Thought About You
  6. Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – I Thought About You
  7. Mose Allison – City Home
  8. Charles Mingus – Hog Calling Blues
  9. Ramsey Lewis Trio – You Been Talkin’ ’bout Me Baby
  10. Catherine Lambert – Scarborough Fair
  11. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Limehouse Blues
  12. Satch, Big End Dixie Hugo Cactus and Liv – Daphne
  13. Sergio Mendez – My Favourite Things
  14. Wes Montgomery – I’m Just A Lucky So and So
  15. Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls no 4
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Nat King Cole – Stop The Red Lights On
