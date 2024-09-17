Three D Lounge: 2024-09-17

  1. Sergio mendez and Brasil ”65 – Vai De Vez
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Dizzy Gillespie – Million Dollar Baby
  4. kenny Burrell / Coleman hawkins – Groovin’
  5. Cy Coleman – Pussycat
  6. Mose Allison – how does it feel to be good looking
  7. Blossom Dearie – Manhattan
  8. herb Alpert – Spanish Flea
  9. Le Hot Club – Billets Doux
  10. Charlie Byrd’s trio – Nuages
  11. Mel torme – right Now
  12. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Come Sunday
  13. Art Tatum – I Know That You Know
  14. Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower
  16. Mose Allison – When My Dreamboat Comes Home
