Three D Lounge: 2024-09-03
Written by Playlist Robot on September 3, 2024
- Herbie Hancock – Hot and Heavy
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Milt Jackson and Monty Alexander Trio – 3000 Miles Ago
- Jimmy McGriff – Where It’s At
- Dinah Washington – Destination Moon
- Hank Mobley – The Flip
- Donald Byrd – Devilette
- Cassandra Wilson – Love Is Blindness
- Billy May – Odd Couple Theme
- Grant Green – Cantaloupe Woman
- Herbie Hancock – Far Out
- Roger Webb – no 4
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Grace Knight – i Am Woman