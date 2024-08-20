Three D Lounge: 2024-08-20

  1. Thelonious Monk – Criss Cross
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. modern Jazz Quartet – Walkin’ Stomp
  4. Mose Allison – Tell Me Something
  5. Ramsey Lewis – Hard Days Night
  6. Lionel Hampton – Whizzin’ The Wiz
  7. Miles Davis / Chuck Findley – The Jam Session
  8. Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is The Love ?
  9. Keith Marks – Axel F
  10. Andy And Marta – Looking Back
  11. modern Jazz Quartet – Dancin’
  12. Dana Gillespie – Long Lean Baby
  13. Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Jackie Paris – Slow Boat To China
