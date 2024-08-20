Three D Lounge: 2024-08-20

- Thelonious Monk – Criss Cross
- David Rose – the Stripper
- modern Jazz Quartet – Walkin’ Stomp
- Mose Allison – Tell Me Something
- Ramsey Lewis – Hard Days Night
- Lionel Hampton – Whizzin’ The Wiz
- Miles Davis / Chuck Findley – The Jam Session
- Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is The Love ?
- Keith Marks – Axel F
- Andy And Marta – Looking Back
- modern Jazz Quartet – Dancin’
- Dana Gillespie – Long Lean Baby
- Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
- Jackie Paris – Slow Boat To China
