Three D Lounge: 2024-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2024

  1. Oscar Moore – Love For Sale
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Lionel Hampton – Whizzing The Wiz
  4. Homer and Jethro – If Dreams Come True
  5. Dana Gillespie – Nosey Joe
  6. Les Yeux Noirs – Doinna si joc de marian
  7. East West – Coming Home Baby
  8. Andy and Marta – Honey Bee
  9. Wilson Simonal – Nem Vem Que Nao Tem
  10. John Barry – Kinky
  11. Nat King Cole – Whatt’ll I Do
  12. The Shadows – Zero X Theme
  13. Art Van Damme – Wave
  14. Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower
  16. Mose Allison – Dont Get Around Much Anymore
