Three D Lounge: 2024-08-06
Written by Playlist Robot on August 6, 2024
- Dorothy Ashby – Come Live With Me
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Wes Montgomery – Far Wes
- Dave Brubeck Quartet – Autumn In Washington Square
- Henry Mancini – A Shot In The Dark
- John Scofield – Sticks and Stones
- Dorothy Ashby – Afro Harping
- Nina Simone – Nobody’s Fault But Mine
- Charles Mingus – fables Of Faubus
- Wes Montgomery – Old Folks
- Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Art Van Damme – My Little Boat