Three D Lounge: 2024-08-06

Written by on August 6, 2024

  1. Dorothy Ashby – Come Live With Me
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Wes Montgomery – Far Wes
  4. Dave Brubeck Quartet – Autumn In Washington Square
  5. Henry Mancini – A Shot In The Dark
  6. John Scofield – Sticks and Stones
  7. Dorothy Ashby – Afro Harping
  8. Nina Simone – Nobody’s Fault But Mine
  9. Charles Mingus – fables Of Faubus
  10. Wes Montgomery – Old Folks
  11. Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
  12. David Rose – the Stripper
  13. Art Van Damme – My Little Boat
