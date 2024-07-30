Three D Lounge: 2024-07-30

July 30, 2024

  1. Blossom Dearie – I Hear Music
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Oscar Moore – Blues In B flat
  4. Jerry Lee Lewis – Ramblin’ Rose
  5. Charlie Parker Quartet – Cool Blues
  6. Gene Harris trio + one – Battle Hymn Of The Republic
  7. Dudley Moore – Strip Club
  8. John Scofield – I Dont Need No Doctor
  9. Charlie Byrd – One Note Samba
  10. Lee Morgan – The Rumproller
  11. Pee Wee Hunt – Blues My Naughty Sweetie
  12. Ray Bryant – Glissamba
  13. Nat King Cole – Sometimes I’m Happy
  15. Blossom Dearie – Blossom’s Blues
