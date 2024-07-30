Three D Lounge: 2024-07-30

- Blossom Dearie – I Hear Music
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Oscar Moore – Blues In B flat
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Ramblin’ Rose
- Charlie Parker Quartet – Cool Blues
- Gene Harris trio + one – Battle Hymn Of The Republic
- Dudley Moore – Strip Club
- John Scofield – I Dont Need No Doctor
- Charlie Byrd – One Note Samba
- Lee Morgan – The Rumproller
- Pee Wee Hunt – Blues My Naughty Sweetie
- Ray Bryant – Glissamba
- Nat King Cole – Sometimes I’m Happy
- Blossom Dearie – Blossom’s Blues
Reader's opinions