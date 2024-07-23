Three D Lounge: 2024-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2024

  1. Chet Atkins – Zorba The Greek
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Esquivel – One For My Baby
  4. Herbie Hancock – Rock It
  5. Gene Harris Trio – Uptown Sop
  6. Benny Goodman Quartet – Moonglow
  7. Ted Nettelbeck Trio – The Raven Speaks
  8. Catherine Lambert – Scarborough Fair
  9. Native Jazz Quartet – Second Line
  10. Stanley Clarke – Quiet Afternoon
  11. Herb Alpert – Walk In The Black Forrest
  12. David Rose – the Stripper
  13. Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – Dreary Days
