Three D Lounge: 2024-07-23
Written by Playlist Robot on July 23, 2024
- Chet Atkins – Zorba The Greek
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Esquivel – One For My Baby
- Herbie Hancock – Rock It
- Gene Harris Trio – Uptown Sop
- Benny Goodman Quartet – Moonglow
- Ted Nettelbeck Trio – The Raven Speaks
- Catherine Lambert – Scarborough Fair
- Native Jazz Quartet – Second Line
- Stanley Clarke – Quiet Afternoon
- Herb Alpert – Walk In The Black Forrest
- Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – Dreary Days