Three D Lounge: 2024-07-09
Written by Playlist Robot on July 9, 2024
- Ben Webster – Danny Boy
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Bruce Brown – Whats Yours Is Mine
- Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – Dreary Days
- Bill Evans Trio – How Deep Is The Ocean
- Chet Atkins – Hot Toddy
- Julie London – Hot Toddy
- Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
- The Kings Singers – Hard Days night
- Holly Cole – i’m Only Sleeping
- Charles Mingus – Devil Woman
- Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – Compassion
- Buddy Merrill – Misty
- Art Tatum – i Know That You Know