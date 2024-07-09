Three D Lounge: 2024-07-09

  1. Ben Webster – Danny Boy
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Bruce Brown – Whats Yours Is Mine
  4. Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – Dreary Days
  5. Bill Evans Trio – How Deep Is The Ocean
  6. Chet Atkins – Hot Toddy
  7. Julie London – Hot Toddy
  8. Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
  9. The Kings Singers – Hard Days night
  10. Holly Cole – i’m Only Sleeping
  11. Charles Mingus – Devil Woman
  12. Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – Compassion
  13. Buddy Merrill – Misty
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Art Tatum – i Know That You Know
