Three D Lounge: 2024-07-02

  1. Mel Torme – Right Now
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. James Danderfer Trio – Lies And Kisses
  4. Wes Montgomery – Bock To Bock
  5. Pepe Jaramillo – Montego Bay
  6. Ingfried Hoffman – From Russia With Love
  7. Nat King Cole – Stop The Red Lights On
  8. Phil and Tommy Emmanuel – Rondo Ala Turka
  9. Johnny Hodges and Lalo Schifrin – Wanderlust
  10. herb Alpert – A Walk In The Black Forrest
  11. Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – Parking Lot Blues
  12. Mel Torme – Route 66
  13. Charlie Byrd’s Trio – Moonlight In Vermont
  14. Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Tony Mottola – A Man And A Woman
