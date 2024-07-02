Three D Lounge: 2024-07-02

- Mel Torme – Right Now
- David Rose – the Stripper
- James Danderfer Trio – Lies And Kisses
- Wes Montgomery – Bock To Bock
- Pepe Jaramillo – Montego Bay
- Ingfried Hoffman – From Russia With Love
- Nat King Cole – Stop The Red Lights On
- Phil and Tommy Emmanuel – Rondo Ala Turka
- Johnny Hodges and Lalo Schifrin – Wanderlust
- herb Alpert – A Walk In The Black Forrest
- Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – Parking Lot Blues
- Mel Torme – Route 66
- Charlie Byrd’s Trio – Moonlight In Vermont
- Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Tony Mottola – A Man And A Woman
Reader's opinions