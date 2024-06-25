Three D Lounge: 2024-06-25

  1. Ingfried Hoffman – Goldfinger
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Mel Torme – The Brooklyn Bridge
  4. Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – 3000 miles
  5. New Classic Singers – no matter what shape your stomach’s in
  6. Chet Atkins – Django’s Castle
  7. Erroll Garner – Blue Skies
  8. Charlie Byrd’s Trio – Nuages
  9. By george Its Shearing quintet – Little Niles
  10. Pepe Jaramillo – Somewhere My Love
  11. Herb Alpert – Spanish Flea
  12. Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
  13. Ben Webster – Tenderley
  14. Charlie Byrd – Time Of The Season
  15. Jerry Shard – Can Can
  16. Les Paul and Mary Ford – Dont Cry Baby
  19. Ingfried Hoffman – Thunderball
  18. Ingfried Hoffman – Thunderball
