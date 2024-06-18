Three D Lounge: 2024-06-18

- Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Daniel Matto – Love Her Madly
- Count Basie / Oscar Peterson – Sweethearts On Parade
- Sergio Mendez – Vai De Vez
- Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – I’m in another world
- Ingfried Hoffman – James Only Lives Twice
- Saphire the uppity blues women – there’s lightning in these thunder thighs
- Herbie Mann – The Purple Grotto
- Ella and Louis – Isn’t this a lovely day
- Sergio Mendez And Brasil 65 – Jodel
- Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
- Ingfried Hoffman – Midnight Bossa Nova
- Buddy Merrill – Love For Sale
- Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Tijuana
- Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
