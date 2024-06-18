Three D Lounge: 2024-06-18

  1. Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Daniel Matto – Love Her Madly
  4. Count Basie / Oscar Peterson – Sweethearts On Parade
  5. Sergio Mendez – Vai De Vez
  6. Johnny Hodges / Lalo Schifrin – I’m in another world
  7. Ingfried Hoffman – James Only Lives Twice
  8. Saphire the uppity blues women – there’s lightning in these thunder thighs
  9. Herbie Mann – The Purple Grotto
  10. Ella and Louis – Isn’t this a lovely day
  11. Sergio Mendez And Brasil 65 – Jodel
  12. Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
  13. Ingfried Hoffman – Midnight Bossa Nova
  14. Buddy Merrill – Love For Sale
  15. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Tijuana
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
  18. Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
