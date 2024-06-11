Three D Lounge: 2024-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2024

  1. Count Basie – Summertime
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Laurindo and the Bossa Nova All Stars – Misirlou
  4. Erroll Garner – The Shadow Of Your Smile
  5. Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
  6. Jim Hall – The Answer Is Yes
  7. The Jazz Crusaders – Agua Dulce
  8. Bert Loska and his Happy Sound – Black Venus
  9. Nat King Cole – Girl From Ipanema
  10. Buddy Merrill – Temptation
  11. Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
  12. Willie Bobo – Trinidad
  13. Pat and the Satellites – Jupiter C
  14. Grant Green – No 1 Green Street
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Ramsey Lewis – Cry Baby Cry
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-11

Current track

Title

Artist