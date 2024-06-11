Three D Lounge: 2024-06-11

- Count Basie – Summertime
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Laurindo and the Bossa Nova All Stars – Misirlou
- Erroll Garner – The Shadow Of Your Smile
- Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
- Jim Hall – The Answer Is Yes
- The Jazz Crusaders – Agua Dulce
- Bert Loska and his Happy Sound – Black Venus
- Nat King Cole – Girl From Ipanema
- Buddy Merrill – Temptation
- Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
- Willie Bobo – Trinidad
- Pat and the Satellites – Jupiter C
- Grant Green – No 1 Green Street
- Ramsey Lewis – Cry Baby Cry
