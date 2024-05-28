Three D Lounge: 2024-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2024

  1. Bill Doggett – The Kicker
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Duke Ellington – daydream
  4. Stanley Turrentine – Walkin’
  5. Charlie Byrd – One note Samba
  6. George Benson – Valdez In The Country
  7. Ella And Louis – cant We Be Friends
  8. Don Burrows – Lembrando Ed Kleiger
  9. Charlie Byrd – I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
  10. Martin Taylor – Czardas
  11. Ramsey Lewis – Hard Day’s Night
  12. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  13. Charliue Byrd – Little Boat
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Etta James – At Last
  16. Esquivel – Surfboard
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist