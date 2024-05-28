Three D Lounge: 2024-05-28
Written by Playlist Robot on May 28, 2024
- Bill Doggett – The Kicker
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Duke Ellington – daydream
- Stanley Turrentine – Walkin’
- Charlie Byrd – One note Samba
- George Benson – Valdez In The Country
- Ella And Louis – cant We Be Friends
- Don Burrows – Lembrando Ed Kleiger
- Charlie Byrd – I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
- Martin Taylor – Czardas
- Ramsey Lewis – Hard Day’s Night
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- Charliue Byrd – Little Boat
- Etta James – At Last
- Esquivel – Surfboard