Three D Lounge: 2024-05-21

  1. Martin Denny – Exotica
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Esquivel – My Blue Heaven
  4. Astrud Gilberto – Canto De Ossanha
  5. Stan Getz / Charlie Byrd – O Pato
  6. Ramsey Lewis – Wade In The Water
  7. Jim Campilongo and the Ten Gallon Cats – Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
  8. Homer And Jethro – If dreams Come True
  9. Carmen McRea – Bemsha Swing
  10. Thelonious Monk – Bemsha Swing
  11. Sonny Clark – Deep Night
  12. Le Hot Club – Billets Doux
  13. Modern Jazz Quartet – Blues In B flat
  14. Roger Webb Soundtrack – no 4
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Ramsey Lewis – What It Is ?
  17. Stan Getz / Charlie Byrd – Samba Triste
Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-05-21

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-21

