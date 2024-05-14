Three D Lounge: 2024-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2024

  1. Laurindo Almeida and Bossanova Allstars – Misirlou
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Charlie Byrd/ Stan Getx – Samba Triste
  4. Les McCann – A Foggy Day
  5. Howard Roberts – Triste
  6. Erroll Garner – Im beginning to see the light
  7. Erroll Garner – As Above
  8. Esquivel – Agua De Beber
  9. Art Van Damme Quintet – Dont Be That Way
  10. Jackie Paris – Cherry
  11. Horace Silver – Sighin’ and Cryin’
  12. Mose Allison – I’m Smashed
  13. Stanley Clarke – Jamaican Boy
  14. Julie London – Hot Toddy
  15. Bill Doggett – Wow
  16. Clarke Terry / Gary McFarland – Limehouse Blues
  17. David Rose – the Stripper
  18. Stan Getz / Charlie Byrd – Samba De One Note
