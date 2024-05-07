Three D Lounge: 2024-05-07
Written by Playlist Robot on May 7, 2024
- Les Baxter – I Dig
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Brubeck / Mulligan – Recuerdo
- Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
- Ramsey Lewis – Solid Ivory
- Duke Ellington – Smada
- Juliana Hatfield – Silly Goofball Pomes
- George Benson – On Broadway
- Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – Tres Palabras
- Bert Kaempfert – Trumpet In The Night
- Esquivel – Snowfall
- Jimmy Smith – When Johnny Comes Marching Home
- Plas Johnson – Tanya