Three D Lounge: 2024-05-07

  1. Les Baxter – I Dig
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Brubeck / Mulligan – Recuerdo
  4. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  5. Ramsey Lewis – Solid Ivory
  6. Duke Ellington – Smada
  7. Juliana Hatfield – Silly Goofball Pomes
  8. George Benson – On Broadway
  9. Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – Tres Palabras
  10. Bert Kaempfert – Trumpet In The Night
  11. Esquivel – Snowfall
  12. Jimmy Smith – When Johnny Comes Marching Home
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. Plas Johnson – Tanya
