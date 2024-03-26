Three D Lounge: 2024-03-26

  1. Mel Torme – Brooklyn Bridge
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Oliver Nelson – Stolen Moments
  4. Cleo Laine / Dudley Moore – Strictly For The Birds
  5. Charles Mingus – Slop
  6. Grover Washington Jnr – Make Me A Memory ( sad samba )
  7. Hank Jones – Summer’s Gone
  8. Les Yeux Noirs – Doina Si Joc De Marian
  9. Mose Allison – when my dreamboat comes home
  10. Plas Johnson – The Big Twist
  11. Wes Montgomery – D Natural Blues
  12. David Rose – the Stripper
  13. Mel Torme – Route 66 ( live )
