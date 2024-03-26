Three D Lounge: 2024-03-26
Written by Playlist Robot on March 26, 2024
- Mel Torme – Brooklyn Bridge
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Oliver Nelson – Stolen Moments
- Cleo Laine / Dudley Moore – Strictly For The Birds
- Charles Mingus – Slop
- Grover Washington Jnr – Make Me A Memory ( sad samba )
- Hank Jones – Summer’s Gone
- Les Yeux Noirs – Doina Si Joc De Marian
- Mose Allison – when my dreamboat comes home
- Plas Johnson – The Big Twist
- Wes Montgomery – D Natural Blues
- Mel Torme – Route 66 ( live )