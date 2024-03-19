Three D Lounge: 2024-03-19

  1. Mose Allison – New Ground
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Wes Montgomery – Green Peppers
  4. Stacey Kent – Isnt This A Lovely Day
  5. Wes Montgomery – Mr Walker
  6. Henry Mancini – Playboy’s Theme
  7. Don Sebesky – Shake A Lady
  8. Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
  9. Mose Allison – I Love The Life I Live
  10. Wes Montgomery – More And More Amor
  11. Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn To Freedom
  12. Don Sebesky – Somebody Groovy
  13. Paula Standing – Better Not To Know
  14. Wes Montgomery – Sundown
  15. Les Paul / Mary Ford – Brazil
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Wes Montgomery – Mr Walker
