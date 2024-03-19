Three D Lounge: 2024-03-19

- Mose Allison – New Ground
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Wes Montgomery – Green Peppers
- Stacey Kent – Isnt This A Lovely Day
- Wes Montgomery – Mr Walker
- Henry Mancini – Playboy’s Theme
- Don Sebesky – Shake A Lady
- Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
- Mose Allison – I Love The Life I Live
- Wes Montgomery – More And More Amor
- Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn To Freedom
- Don Sebesky – Somebody Groovy
- Paula Standing – Better Not To Know
- Wes Montgomery – Sundown
- Les Paul / Mary Ford – Brazil
