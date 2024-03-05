Three D Lounge: 2024-03-05

Written by on March 5, 2024

  1. The Inkspots – If I Didn’t Care
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Grant Green – no 1 Green Street
  4. Erroll Garner – That’s My Kick
  5. Dave Brubeck – Autumn In Washington Square
  6. Mose Allison – That’s All Right
  7. Charles Mingus – Fables Of Faubus
  8. Jon Lennon – Look At Me
  9. Ramsey Lewis – Slipping Into Darkness
  10. Robyn Habel – There’s A World
  11. Stanley Clarke – Quiet Afternoon
  13. Elvis Costello – Everybody’s Crying Mercy
  14. Ramsey Lewis – What It Is
  15. Erroll Garner – Something
