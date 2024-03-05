Three D Lounge: 2024-03-05
Written by Playlist Robot on March 5, 2024
- The Inkspots – If I Didn’t Care
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Grant Green – no 1 Green Street
- Erroll Garner – That’s My Kick
- Dave Brubeck – Autumn In Washington Square
- Mose Allison – That’s All Right
- Charles Mingus – Fables Of Faubus
- Jon Lennon – Look At Me
- Ramsey Lewis – Slipping Into Darkness
- Robyn Habel – There’s A World
- Stanley Clarke – Quiet Afternoon
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Elvis Costello – Everybody’s Crying Mercy
- Ramsey Lewis – What It Is
- Erroll Garner – Something