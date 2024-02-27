Three D Lounge: 2024-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2024

  1. Bill Doggett – Wow
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Hank Mobley – Soul Station
  4. Blossom Dearie – Everything I’ve Got
  5. Wes Montgomery – Sunny
  6. Vince Jones – Dont Worry About A Thing
  7. Kenny Burrell – Gee Baby
  8. Catherine Lambert – The Thrill Is Gone
  9. Oscar Peterson Trio – Jet Song
  10. Jennifer De Grassi – Dance Me To The End Of Love
  11. Pat Boone – Love Letters In The Sand
  12. Mose Allison – Do Nothing Till You Hear For Me
  13. Vince Jones – Its Hard To Be Good
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Marmalade Circus – Peace Good Ticklebrain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-02-27

Current track

Title

Artist