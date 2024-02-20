Three D Lounge: 2024-02-20
Written by Playlist Robot on February 20, 2024
- Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Acapulco At Night
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
- Hank Mobley – Remember
- Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Blues In A Minor
- Miles Davis – Miles Runs The Voodoo Down
- Thelonious Monk – Monks Point
- The Hep Hound – I Get It For Free
- Grover Washington Jnr – Make Me A Memory ( sad samba )
- Roger Webb Soundtrack – Au Pair Girls
- Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Soul Bird