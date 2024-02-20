Three D Lounge: 2024-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2024

  1. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Acapulco At Night
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Wes Montgomery – Heartstrings
  4. Hank Mobley – Remember
  5. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  6. Modern Jazz Quartet – Blues In A Minor
  7. Miles Davis – Miles Runs The Voodoo Down
  8. Thelonious Monk – Monks Point
  9. The Hep Hound – I Get It For Free
  10. Grover Washington Jnr – Make Me A Memory ( sad samba )
  11. Roger Webb Soundtrack – Au Pair Girls
  12. David Rose – the Stripper
  13. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Soul Bird
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-02-20

Current track

Title

Artist