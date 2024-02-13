Three D Lounge: 2024-02-13

- Homer And Jethro – If Dreams Come True
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Elmer Bernstein – Thinking Of Baby
- Fats Waller – Buckjumpin’
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Blues In B
- Tony Bennett – The Best Is Yet To Come
- Sergio Mendez – The Dreamer
- Charles Mingus – Blue CEE
- Nat King Cole Trio – what is this thing called love
- Sir Paul McCartney – Junk
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- Ramsey Lewis – Summer Breeze
- Louis Jordan – i’m gonna move to the outskirts of town
- Art Van Damme / Jo Stafford – The Lady Is A Tramp
- Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
