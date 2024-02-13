Three D Lounge: 2024-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2024

  1. Homer And Jethro – If Dreams Come True
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Elmer Bernstein – Thinking Of Baby
  4. Fats Waller – Buckjumpin’
  5. Modern Jazz Quartet – Blues In B
  6. Tony Bennett – The Best Is Yet To Come
  7. Sergio Mendez – The Dreamer
  8. Charles Mingus – Blue CEE
  9. Nat King Cole Trio – what is this thing called love
  10. Sir Paul McCartney – Junk
  11. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  12. Ramsey Lewis – Summer Breeze
  13. Louis Jordan – i’m gonna move to the outskirts of town
  14. Art Van Damme / Jo Stafford – The Lady Is A Tramp
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
