Three D Lounge: 2024-01-23
Written by Playlist Robot on January 23, 2024
- Arthur Lyman – Sunny
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Kenny Burrell – Everydays
- Erroll Garner – Laura
- The Coasters – Love Potion No 9
- Grace Knight – Undecided
- Donald Byrd – Devilette
- Lou Blackwell – 10’000 Things
- Bruce Hancock – Gregory Is Here
- Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonast
- James Clarke – Blow Up A Go Go
- George Duning – Send Me Nicky
- Phinease Newborn – Back Home
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Arthur Lyman – Taboo