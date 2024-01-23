Three D Lounge: 2024-01-23

Written by on January 23, 2024

  1. Arthur Lyman – Sunny
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Kenny Burrell – Everydays
  4. Erroll Garner – Laura
  5. The Coasters – Love Potion No 9
  6. Grace Knight – Undecided
  7. Donald Byrd – Devilette
  8. Lou Blackwell – 10’000 Things
  9. Bruce Hancock – Gregory Is Here
  10. Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonast
  11. James Clarke – Blow Up A Go Go
  12. George Duning – Send Me Nicky
  13. Phinease Newborn – Back Home
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Arthur Lyman – Taboo
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-23

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-01-23

Current track

Title

Artist