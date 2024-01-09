Three D Lounge: 2024-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2024

  1. Louis Jordan / Ella Fitzgerald – Petootie Pie
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Dizzy Gillespie – Long Long Summer
  4. Stanley Turrentine – Meat Wave
  5. Dick and Christa Hughes – Beer Drinking Woman
  6. Les McCann – But Not For Me
  7. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Soul Bird
  8. Oscar Peterson Trio – Call Me
  9. Lee Morgan – The Sidewinder
  10. Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is the Love
  11. Nat King Cole – Stop the Red Light’s On
  12. Roger Webb – no 4
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. Esquivel – Miniskirt
