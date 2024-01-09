Three D Lounge: 2024-01-09
Written by Playlist Robot on January 9, 2024
- Louis Jordan / Ella Fitzgerald – Petootie Pie
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Dizzy Gillespie – Long Long Summer
- Stanley Turrentine – Meat Wave
- Dick and Christa Hughes – Beer Drinking Woman
- Les McCann – But Not For Me
- Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Soul Bird
- Oscar Peterson Trio – Call Me
- Lee Morgan – The Sidewinder
- Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is the Love
- Nat King Cole – Stop the Red Light’s On
- Roger Webb – no 4
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Esquivel – Miniskirt