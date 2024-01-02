Three D Lounge: 2024-01-02
Written by Playlist Robot on January 2, 2024
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- David Rose – the Stripper
- milt jackson + monty alexander trio – 3000 Miles Ago
- Mose Allison – how does it feel to be good lookig
- Chet Atkins – Yesterday
- Les McCann – A Foggy Day
- Don Burrows – Ficarum Nus
- Charles Mingus – Devil Woman
- Ray Bryant – No Two
- Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is The Love
- Paula Standing – Doing Fine
- Les Paul – Whispering
- Richard Galliano – Plus fort Que Nous