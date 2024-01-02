Three D Lounge: 2024-01-02

  1. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. milt jackson + monty alexander trio – 3000 Miles Ago
  4. Mose Allison – how does it feel to be good lookig
  5. Chet Atkins – Yesterday
  6. Les McCann – A Foggy Day
  7. Don Burrows – Ficarum Nus
  8. Charles Mingus – Devil Woman
  9. Ray Bryant – No Two
  10. Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is The Love
  11. Paula Standing – Doing Fine
  12. Les Paul – Whispering
  14. Richard Galliano – Plus fort Que Nous
