Three D Lounge: 2023-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2023

  1. Art Van Damme – Gone With The Wind
  2. david Rose – the Stripper
  3. Ramsey Lewis – love Is Together
  4. Nina Simone – nobodys fault but mine
  5. Charles Mingus – Blue CEE
  6. Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is The love
  7. John Coltrane – Stardust
  8. Albert Ammons – Kilroy Boogie
  9. Golonka – Miserlou
  10. Herb Alpert – Slick
  11. Jimmy Smith Trio – when Johnny comes marvhing home
  12. David Rose – the Stripper
  13. Roberta Flack / Donnie Hathaway – Where Is The Love
  14. Dave Brubeck Quartet – When You Wish Upon A Star
  15. clark terry / gary mcfarland – Limehouse Blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-19

Current track

Title

Artist