Three D Lounge: 2023-12-12

  1. Herb Alpert – Slick
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Clark Terry \ Gary McFarland – Acapulco At Night
  4. Charlie Byrd – One Note Samba
  5. Elizabeth Carthew – Summertime
  6. Don Burrows – Lenda das amazonas
  7. Erroll Garner – the way You Look Tonight
  8. Mose Allison – Eyesight To The Blind
  9. Thelonious Monk – Monk’s Point
  10. Mel Torme – Happy Together
  11. Herb Alpert – Spanish Flea
  12. Les Paul / Mary Ford – Dont Cry Baby
  13. Richard Galliano – Barbara
  14. Clark Terry / Gary McFarland – Limehouse Blues
  15. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – I remember Django
  16. Roger Webb – no 4
  18. Erroll Garner – The Way Back Blues
