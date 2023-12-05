Three D Lounge: 2023-12-05
Written by Playlist Robot on December 5, 2023
- Wendy Moten – i want to go nplaces and do things
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Milt Jackson / Monty Alexander Trio – 3000 Miles Ago
- Brother Jack McDuff – Opus De Funk
- Gary McFarland / Clark Terry – Soul Bird
- Charlie Byrd – Here Comes The Sun
- Kenny Burrell – Chitlins Con Carne
- Miles Davis – Vierd Blues
- Corduroy – Something In My Eye
- Charles Mingus – Slop
- The Ventures – Love Potion No 9
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Senor Soul – Lovey Dovey