Three D Lounge: 2023-12-05

  1. Wendy Moten – i want to go nplaces and do things
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Milt Jackson / Monty Alexander Trio – 3000 Miles Ago
  4. Brother Jack McDuff – Opus De Funk
  5. Gary McFarland / Clark Terry – Soul Bird
  6. Charlie Byrd – Here Comes The Sun
  7. Kenny Burrell – Chitlins Con Carne
  8. Miles Davis – Vierd Blues
  9. Corduroy – Something In My Eye
  10. Charles Mingus – Slop
  11. The Ventures – Love Potion No 9
  13. Senor Soul – Lovey Dovey
