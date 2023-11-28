Three D Lounge: 2023-11-28

  1. Erroll Garner – The Way You Look Tonight
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Gene Harris Trio + Stanley Turrentine – Battle Hymn Of The Republic
  4. Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn To Freedom
  5. Gene Krupa Trio – St Louis Blues
  6. Catherine Lambert – The Thrill Is Gone
  7. Dave Mullaney – The Look Of Love
  8. Charles Mingus – Jelly Roll
  9. Herbie Mann – Coming Home Baby
  11. Gene Krupa Trio – Stardust
  12. Andy And Marta – Rain
  13. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  14. Miss Ann Margaret – Thirteen Men
  15. Eddie Harris – Listen Here
