Three D Lounge: 2023-11-28

- Erroll Garner – The Way You Look Tonight
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Gene Harris Trio + Stanley Turrentine – Battle Hymn Of The Republic
- Oscar Peterson Trio – Hymn To Freedom
- Gene Krupa Trio – St Louis Blues
- Catherine Lambert – The Thrill Is Gone
- Dave Mullaney – The Look Of Love
- Charles Mingus – Jelly Roll
- Herbie Mann – Coming Home Baby
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Gene Krupa Trio – Stardust
- Andy And Marta – Rain
- Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
- Miss Ann Margaret – Thirteen Men
- Eddie Harris – Listen Here
Reader's opinions