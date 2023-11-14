Three D Lounge: 2023-11-14

- Erroll Garner – Laura
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Count Basie – Broadway
- Mose Allison – New Ground
- Don Burrows – Ficarum Nus
- James Taylor Quartet – Blow Up !
- Brubeck Quartet – Baggin’ The Dragon
- Les Paul / Mary Ford – If I Had You
- Beegie Adair – Blue Prelude
- Mose Allison – Dont Get Around Much Anymore
- Ben Webster – Dont Get Around Much Anymore
- Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
- Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – What A Difference A Day Made
- Count Basie – The Kid From Redbank
- Tony Mottola – Sunny
- Oscar Peterson Trio + Herb Ellis – A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening
