Three D Lounge: 2023-11-14

  1. Erroll Garner – Laura
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Count Basie – Broadway
  4. Mose Allison – New Ground
  5. Don Burrows – Ficarum Nus
  6. James Taylor Quartet – Blow Up !
  7. Brubeck Quartet – Baggin’ The Dragon
  8. Les Paul / Mary Ford – If I Had You
  9. Beegie Adair – Blue Prelude
  10. Mose Allison – Dont Get Around Much Anymore
  11. Ben Webster – Dont Get Around Much Anymore
  12. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  13. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – What A Difference A Day Made
  14. Count Basie – The Kid From Redbank
  15. Tony Mottola – Sunny
  17. Oscar Peterson Trio + Herb Ellis – A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening
