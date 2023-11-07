Three D Lounge: 2023-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2023

  1. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Et Maintenant
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Wes Montgomery – West Coast Blues
  4. Milt Buckner – Deep Purple
  5. Marius Nordal – Strawberry Fields Forever
  6. Paula Standing – Better Not To Know
  7. Ramsey Lewis Trio – upendo ni pamoja ( love is together )
  8. Ralph Moore – Ralph’s Boogie
  9. Jackie Paris – Its Only A Paper Moon
  10. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Its Only A Paper Moon
  11. Stanley Turrentine – What The World Needs Now
  12. Beegie Adair – Black Coffee
  13. Jean Luc Ponty – Passenger Of The Dark
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Et Maintenant
