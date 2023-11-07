Three D Lounge: 2023-11-07

- Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Et Maintenant
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Wes Montgomery – West Coast Blues
- Milt Buckner – Deep Purple
- Marius Nordal – Strawberry Fields Forever
- Paula Standing – Better Not To Know
- Ramsey Lewis Trio – upendo ni pamoja ( love is together )
- Ralph Moore – Ralph’s Boogie
- Jackie Paris – Its Only A Paper Moon
- Barney Kessel / Stephane Grappelli – Its Only A Paper Moon
- Stanley Turrentine – What The World Needs Now
- Beegie Adair – Black Coffee
- Jean Luc Ponty – Passenger Of The Dark
