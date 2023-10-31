Three D Lounge: 2023-10-31
Written by Playlist Robot on October 31, 2023
- The Inkspots – If I Didnt Care
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Dave Brubeck Quartet – Autumn In Washington Square
- Emily Remler – Searchin’
- Erroll Garner – Misty
- Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
- Vince Jones – Luncheon With The President
- Dr Nina Smone – Mood Indigo
- Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
- Mose Allison – That’s All Right
- Jon Lennon – Look At Me
- George Benson – On Broadway
- Donald Byrd – Down Tempo
- Ramsey Lewis Trio – Got To Be There