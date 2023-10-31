Three D Lounge: 2023-10-31

  1. The Inkspots – If I Didnt Care
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Dave Brubeck Quartet – Autumn In Washington Square
  4. Emily Remler – Searchin’
  5. Erroll Garner – Misty
  6. Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
  7. Vince Jones – Luncheon With The President
  8. Dr Nina Smone – Mood Indigo
  9. Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
  10. Mose Allison – That’s All Right
  11. Jon Lennon – Look At Me
  12. George Benson – On Broadway
  13. Donald Byrd – Down Tempo
  15. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Got To Be There
