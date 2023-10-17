Three D Lounge: 2023-10-17
Written by Playlist Robot on October 17, 2023
- Tony Mottola – sabor a mi ( be true to me )
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Billy May – Odd Couple Theme
- Tito Puente – swinging sheperds blues ( goes latin )
- Don Burrows Quintet – Summer Rain
- Martin Denny – Exotica
- Blossom Dearie – Blossom’s Blues
- Lee Morgan – Eclipso
- The Rutles – Number One
- The Ventures – one step beyond fear / the twilight zone
- Les Baxter – I Dig
- Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
- East West – Coming Home Baby