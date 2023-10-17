Three D Lounge: 2023-10-17

Written by on October 17, 2023

  1. Tony Mottola – sabor a mi ( be true to me )
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Billy May – Odd Couple Theme
  4. Tito Puente – swinging sheperds blues ( goes latin )
  5. Don Burrows Quintet – Summer Rain
  6. Martin Denny – Exotica
  7. Blossom Dearie – Blossom’s Blues
  8. Lee Morgan – Eclipso
  9. The Rutles – Number One
  10. The Ventures – one step beyond fear / the twilight zone
  11. Les Baxter – I Dig
  12. Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. East West – Coming Home Baby
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-17

Previous post

The RaT: 2023-10-17

Current track

Title

Artist