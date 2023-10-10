Three D Lounge: 2023-10-10

  1. Jo Lawry – Small House
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Don Burrows – Lembrando Ed Kleiger
  4. Andy and Marta – Honey Bee
  5. Gypsy Swing – Manoir De Mes Reves
  6. Catherine Lambert – The Thrill Is Gone
  7. Don Burrows – Figarum Nus
  8. Paula Standing – Doing Fine
  9. Marmalade Circus – Simeon’s Blues
  10. Don Burrows – Chico’s Bar
  11. Jennifer De Grassi – God Bless The Child
  12. The Gadflys – Catwalk
  13. Don Morrison – My Boss Is An Idiot
  14. David Rose – the Stripper
  15. Daniel Matto – Love Her Madly
