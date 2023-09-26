Three D Lounge: 2023-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2023

  1. Mel Torme – Happy Together
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Jimmy Smith / wes Montgomery – O.G.D. ( road Song )
  4. Les Paul / Mary Ford – Brazil
  5. Jules Ruben – Beethoven Rhumba
  6. Sarah Vaughan / Clifford Brown – September Song
  7. Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
  8. Brother Jack McDuff – Hot Barbeque
  9. Les Paul / Mary Ford – If I Had You
  10. Medeski, Martin and Wood – Note Bleu
  11. Ray Bryant – No Two
  12. Duke Ellington – Smada
  13. Gerry Mulligan – Prelude In E Minor
  14. Ray Conniff and The Singers – Where Is The Love
  15. Ella Fitzgerald with Lou Levy Trio – Stella By Starlight
  16. Les Paul / Mary Ford – If I Had You
  17. Oscar Moore – Moonlight In Vermont
  18. David Rose – the Stripper
  19. Ray Rivera – Latin Workout
