Three D Lounge: 2023-09-19

Written by on September 19, 2023

  1. The Out Islanders – Honourable Hong Kong Rock
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Dennis Lopez – Angelitos Negros
  4. Duke Ellington – Daydream
  5. Ginny Carr – Love Me Till It Hurts
  6. The New Classic Singers – Call Me
  7. Norrie Paramor And Orch – Foot Tapper
  8. Leroy Holmes – Odd Job Man
  9. Lee Morgan – The Rumproller
  10. Roger Webb – No 4
  11. Oscar Volk Orchestra – Night Club Date
  12. Charles Mingus – Boogie Stop Shuffle
  13. George Benson – My Latin Brother
  14. Dana Gillespie – Nosey Joe
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Ernie Freeman Combo – Mountain Greenery
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-19

Current track

Title

Artist